15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

Death Notices Sunday May 28th, 2017

By Reception
May 28, 2017

Time posted: 8:57 am

Mary Gohery nee Coen

Ballycahill, Killimor.  Reposing at her residence tomorrow Monday from 4 until 8.  Mass for Mary Gohery Tuesday at 12 in St. josephs Church Killimor.  Funeral afterwards to Killimor New Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.

Paddy Moran

Portumna Retirement Village, Portumna and formerly St. Bridget’s Road.  Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna retirement Village this evening from 6:30 until 8.  Mass for Paddy Moran tomorrow Monday at 11 in Dignity Chapel.  Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.

John J better known as Jackie Curley

Mackney, Ballinasloe.  Reposing at Portiuncula Hospital Mortuary this evening from 5.  Removal at 8 to St. Michaels Church Ballinasloe.  Mass for Jackie Curley tomorrow Monday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Clontuskert Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.  Donations if desired to Ballinasloe Social Services.

Michael Cusack

Poulnagun, Lisdoonvarna, Clare.  Reposing at The Community Room, Corpus Christi Church, Lisdoonvarna this evening from 5 with funeral prayers at 7.  Mass for Michael Cusack Monday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Holy Rosary Cemetery, Doolin.

Mai Mannion

Bowling Green, Galway.  Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this afternoon from 4.  Removal at 6 to St. Augustine’s Church, Middle St.  Mass for Mai Mannion tomorrow Monday at 10.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to The Galway Hospice Foundation.

print
Death Notices
€1000 in Cash Vouchers to be won with Energia on The Keith Finnegan Show
Coveney and Varadkar clash in Ballinasloe leadership debate
May 27, 2017
Death Notices Saturday May 27th, 2017
May 26, 2017
Death Notices Friday May 26th, 2017
May 25, 2017
Death Notices Thursday May 25th, 2017