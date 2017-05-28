Death Notices Sunday May 28th, 2017

Mary Gohery nee Coen

Ballycahill, Killimor. Reposing at her residence tomorrow Monday from 4 until 8. Mass for Mary Gohery Tuesday at 12 in St. josephs Church Killimor. Funeral afterwards to Killimor New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Paddy Moran

Portumna Retirement Village, Portumna and formerly St. Bridget’s Road. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna retirement Village this evening from 6:30 until 8. Mass for Paddy Moran tomorrow Monday at 11 in Dignity Chapel. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.

John J better known as Jackie Curley

Mackney, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Portiuncula Hospital Mortuary this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Michaels Church Ballinasloe. Mass for Jackie Curley tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Clontuskert Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Ballinasloe Social Services.

Michael Cusack

Poulnagun, Lisdoonvarna, Clare. Reposing at The Community Room, Corpus Christi Church, Lisdoonvarna this evening from 5 with funeral prayers at 7. Mass for Michael Cusack Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Holy Rosary Cemetery, Doolin.

Mai Mannion

Bowling Green, Galway. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Augustine’s Church, Middle St. Mass for Mai Mannion tomorrow Monday at 10. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to The Galway Hospice Foundation.