Death Notices  Sunday July 2nd, 2017 

By Reception
July 2, 2017

Time posted: 10:12 am

John F. also known as Johnny Joyce

The Olde Forge, Ardrahan.  Reposing at his residence in Ardrahan Village this evening from 6 until 8.  Removal tomorrow Monday to St Teresa’s Church, Labane, Ardrahan for mass for John F. Joyce at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery. House private on Monday, by request.

Noel Shaughnessy

Ballylara, Ardrahan.  Funeral arriving to St Teresa’s Church, Labane, Ardrahan for mass for Noel Shaughnessy this afternoon at 3.  Burial afterwards in Labane Cemetery.

John James Furey

Frenchfort, Oranmore.  Reposing at Tearman Mhuire on grounds of Oranmore church, this evening from 6.  Removal at 8 to adjoining church.  Mass for John James Furey tomorrow Monday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Oranmore Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice or Palliative care Team UCHG.

Bridie Talbot nee McGrath

Forramoyle East, Barna and formerly of Cherry Park, Newcastle and Kilgevrin, Tuam.  Reposing at “Cillín” within Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna this evening from 5.  Removal at 7 to the Church.  Mass for Bridie Talbot tomorrow Monday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimer’s.

Lena Clarke nee Salmon

Main Street, Eyrecourt.  Reposing at her residence this evening from 6.  Removal at 8:30 to St. Brendan’s Church, Eyrecourt.  Mass for Lena Clarke tomorrow Monday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Kilcooley Cemetery.

Death Notices
