Death Notices Sunday 8th October, 2017

Martin Davoren

Corcullen. Reposing at aiséirí, Church Rd, Moycullen this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Mass for Martin Davoren tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Wheelchair Association.

Mary Cloonan nee Murphy

Castleblakeney Ballinasloe and formerly of Ryehill Monivea. In her 95th year. Reposing at her daughter, Margaret, residences, Castleblakeney this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow, Monday to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra, Ballinasloe for Mass for Mary Cloonan at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private Monday morning, by request.

Frank O’Regan

Abbey Glen, Dublin Rd, Athenry and formerly of Weymouth, UK. Reposing at Gardners Funeral home, Athenry, this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Frank O’Regan tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.

Michael also known as Mickey Flint

John Coogan Park, Newcastle and formerly of Mervue. Reposing at the Church of the Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to the adjacent church. Mass for Mickey Flint tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Stephen Barrett

Hazel Park, Newcastle and formerly of Fr. Burke Road, Claddagh. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street, this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh. Mass for Stephen Barrett tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.