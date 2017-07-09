Death Notices Sunday 9th July, 2017 

Josephine Noone nee Carrick

McBride Avenue, Old Mervue. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to Holy Family Church, Mervue. Mass for Josephine Noone on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Pat Smith

Ballyloughane Village, Renmore. Reposing at Áras Naofa in grounds of Renmore Church this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore. Mass for Pat Smith tomorrow, Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland or Unit 5, Merlin Park Hospital.

Keith McDonagh

Sydney Australia and late of No. 1 Gort na Rí, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 6 until 8. Removal tomorrow Monday from his parents residence in Gort na Rí to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Keith McDonagh on Monday at 1. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry. House private on Monday morning. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Paddy Newell

Carraghy, Claregalway. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St Brendan’s Church, Corrandulla. Mass for Paddy Newell tomorrow, Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery.

Betty O’ Donoghue

formerly of Taylors Hill. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to Church of Christ The King, Salthill. Mass for Betty O’ Donoghue tomorrow, Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Carmel Callanan nee O’ Connell

Illaunree Drive, Coolough Road and formerly of Pollough, Rosscahill. Reposing at her home this evening from 4 until 7 with prayers at 7:15. Removal to St Mary’s Church, Claddagh to arrive at 8:30. Mass for Carmel Callanan tomorrow, Monday at 11. Burial afterwards in Killannin Cemetery, Rosscahill.

Bertie Walshe

Liscappul, Aughrim, Ballinasloe. Funeral Service for Bertie Walshe this afternoon at 3. Interment afterwards in St. Matthew’s Church Yard, Glanloughaun, Clontuskert.