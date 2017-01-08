Death Notices Sunday 8th January, 2017

Padraic Killilea

Brooklodge Nursing Home, Ballyglunin and formerly Belclare, Tuam. Reposing at the ‘Cillín’ within the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna tomorrow Monday from 4. Removal at 6 to the Church. Mass for Padraic Killilea Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

John Martin Walsh

Belmullet, Mayo and formerly Oughterard. Reposing at his daughter Patricia’s residence in eighterard tomorrow Monday from 4 until 8. Mass for John Martin Walsh Tuesday at 12:30 in Church of the Immaculate Conception. Oughterard. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery.

Joe Cahill

Carramore, Caherlistrane. Reposing at Craddock’s Funeral Home, Shrule this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of Mary Immaculate & St. Joseph, Caherlistrane. Mass for Joe Cahill tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.

Gerry Smith

Ballyforan and formerly Cornamuckla, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Portiuncula Hospital Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Cuan’s Church, Ahascragh. Mass for Gerry Smith tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery.

Stephen Curran

Fr. Griffin Road. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh. Mass for Stephen Curran tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore.

Patrick also known as Patrick-Tom -Pheadair -Joe O’Malley

20 Manor Court, Knocknacarra and formerly of Silear, Rosmuc, Acton, London and Clifden. Reposing at his daughter’s residence at 20 Manor Clourt, Knocknacarra today from 4 until 6. Removal tomorrow Monday to Church of the Incarnation, Rosmuc for Mass for Patrick O’Malley at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilbricken Cemetery. House private on Monday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Pieta House.