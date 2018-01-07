Death Notices Sunday 7th January, 2018

Rose Keane nee Gillespie

Deerpark, Ballinasloe and formerly of Killybegs, Donegal. Reposing at Grenham’s funeral home tomorrow Monday from 6 until 8. Private removal on Tuesday to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe to arrive for mass for Rose Keane at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh cemetery.

Brendan Sugrue

Lakeshore Drive, Renmore. Reposing at Conneely’s funeral home, Flood St tomorrow Monday from 4. Removal at 6 to Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore. Mass for Brendan Sugrue on Tuesday at 10. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Bridget Glynn

Davis Road, Shantalla and formerly of Inchiquinn, Greenfields, Headford. In her 94th year. Reposing at Irwin’s funeral home, Bothar Irwin tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 6.30 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Rd. Mass for Bridget Glynn on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Joe also know as Joseph Greaney

Glenanena, Cummer, Tuam. Reposing at St. Coleman’s room adjoining St. Coleman’s Church, Corofin this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Joseph Greaney tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice or Tuam Cancer Care.

Teresa Gilmore nee Fahy

Corrib Park, Newcastle and formerly of Shantalla. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave. today from 4. Removal at 6 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Teresa Gilmore tomorrow Monday at 11. Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

John Greaney

Seapoint, Barna. Reposing at his home, Seapoint, today from 3 until 6. Removal tomorrow Monday to Mary Immaculate Queen Church Barna, to arrive for mass for John Greaney at 2. Funeral afterwards to Barna Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Bernie Sweeney

No. 58, Dublin Road, Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam today from 4. Removal at 6 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Bernie Sweeney tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery.

Frank Costello

Corrib Terrace, Woodquay. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to Abbey Church, St. Francis Street. Mass for Frank Costello tomorrow Monday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Elizabeth also known at Lil Sheil nee Murphy

Carrowcrin, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Mass for Lil Sheil today at 11 in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, St. Brendan’s CNU.

John Michael Larkin

Tomany, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Mass for John Michael Larkin today at 12 in Church of the Assumption, Abbey. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice and Cancer Care West.