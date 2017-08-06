Death Notices Sunday 6th August, 2017 

Tommie Flaherty

Lettermullen. Reposing in Saint Anthony’s Room in Knocknacarra Church this evening from 6:30 until 7:30. Mass for Tommie Flaherty tomorrow, Monday at 12. Cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium.

Mary Hayes nee McNulty

Curryeighter, Cummer, Tuam and formerly of Renvrack West, Foxford, Co. Mayo. Reposing at her residence tomorrow, Monday from 4 until 8. Removal on Tuesday morning at 8:45 to Church of the Assumption, Toomore, Co. Mayo for mass for Mary Hayes at 10:45. Funeral afterwards to Toomore Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Paddy Folan

Áras Chois Fharraige Nursing Home, Spiddal and Fr. Griffin Road. Reposing at The O’ Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 4:30. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, The Claddagh. Mass for Paddy Folan tomorrow, Monday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Bohermore Cemetery.

Dette McGuinness nee Ryan

Cloonacross, Milltown and late of Flannery’s Nursing Home, Abbeyknockmoy. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 7:30 to Saint Joseph’s Church, Milltown. Mass for Dette McGuinness tomorrow, Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilgevrin Cemetery.

Nancy Folan nee Conroy

Fursey Rd., Shantalla and formerly of Clifden. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 4:30. Removal at 6:30 to Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Nancy Folan tomorrow, Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Michael Creaven

Clogherboy, Tuam. Removal from his residence today to St. Mary’s Church, Killererin for mass for Michael Creaven at 2:30. Funeral afterwards to Killererin New Cemetery.