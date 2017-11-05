Death Notices Sunday 5th November, 2017

Gertie Kelly nee Burke

Raford, Kiltullagh, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s funeral home Athenry tomorrow Monday from 4. Removal at 7 to Kiltullagh Church. Mass for Gertie Kelly Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kiltullagh cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cystic Fibrosis and Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Tom Lenihan

Lakeview, Claregalway. Reposing at Síoraíocht in the grounds of the Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 8.30 to adjoining church. Mass for Tom Lenihan Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund ICU / HDU Galway University Hospital.

Patrick Mullins

Tubberjarlath road Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s funeral home, High St. Tuam tomorrow Monday from 6. Removal at 8 to the Cathedral of the Assumption Tuam. Mass for Patrick Mullins Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cortoon cemetery.

Mitchell also known as Pat Patrick

Ballingar House, Abbey, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s funeral home, Loughrea on Tuesday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Killian’s Church Ballymana. Mass for Pat Patrick Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killogilleen cemetery.

Shane Minihan

Tirellan Heights and formerly of Renmore. Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church Renmore this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Shane Minihan tomorrow Monday at 10. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore.

Mary Killion nee Egan

Lower Curramore, Kiltoom Athlone Co. Roscommon and formerly of Menlough Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Brigid’s Funeral Home Brideswell this evening from 5 until 8. Removal from her home tomorrow Monday morning to the Church of the Risen Christ, Kiltoom, arriving for mass for Mary Killion at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kiltoom Cemetery. House private Monday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Roscommon/Mayo Hospice.

Bridie Joyce nee Walsh

Shanakeela Recess. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Oughterard today from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Patrick’s Church Recess. Mass for Bridie Joyce tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballinafad New Cemetery.