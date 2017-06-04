Death Notices Sunday 4th June, 2017

Peter Finnerty

Englishtown, Kiltormer, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his home tomorrow Monday from 4 until 8. Removal on Tuesday to Church of the Assumption Killoran for mass for Peter Finnerty at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery, Ballinasloe. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Margaret Higgins nee Geraghty

Glentaun, Creagh, Ballinasloe and formerly of Kinclare, Caltra. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 8 to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh. Mass for Margaret Higgins Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice and Irish Cancer Society.

Mary McNamara nee Egan

Parke, Corrandulla and formerly of Maree Hill, Oranmore. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel tomorrow Monday from 6. Removal at 8 to adjoining church. Mass for Mary McNamara Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Old Cemetery, Annaghdown. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Reggie Healy

St. Mary’s Park, Taylors Hill. Reposing at O’ Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Monday from 4 until 6. Removal on Tuesday to Church of Christ the King, Salthill to arrive for mass for Reggie Healy at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.

Pauline Coppinger nee Ford

Gurteen, Ballinasloe and late of Mystical Rose Nursing Home. Reposing at Gardner’s Funeral Home, Athenry tomorrow Monday from 5 until 7. Removal to St. Michaels Church, Gurteen to arrive at 8. Mass for Pauline Coppinger Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cloonkeenkerrill Cemetery.

Maureen Carter nee Joyce

Wormhole, Rosscahill. Reposing at Aiséirí, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Killannin Church. Mass for Maureen Carter tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.