John Molloy

Coolough, Briarhill. Reposing at The Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue tomorrow Monday from 5. Private removal at 7 to his home. Mass for John Molloy on Tuesday at 12 in St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Funeral afterwards to Lisheen Cemetery, Ballybrit. Donations, if desired, to Family Carers Ireland, Galway.