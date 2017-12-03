Death Notices Sunday 3rd December, 2017

David Whitehead

Kinvara. Arriving at St. Kieran’s Church, Doorus, Kinvara tomorrow Monday at 12.30 for mass for David Whitehead at 1. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Patrick also known as Padraig Fleming

Clonfert Ballinasloe and formerly of Barnaderg Tuam. Reposing at Kiltormer Nursing Home today from 4.30. Removal at 6.30 to Our Lady of Clonfert Church. Mass for Padraig Fleming on tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Doon Cemetery.

Thomas also known as Tom Keane

Tonegurrane Corrandulla and formerly of Polleeney, Furbo. Reposing at the family home, Tonegurrane today from 1 until 8. Arriving at St. Brendan’s Church Corrandulla for mass for Tom Keane on tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Barna Cemetery.

Mary O’Sullivan nee Kelly

Rathurles, Nenagh and formerly of Mullagh. Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home Nenagh this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Mary O’Sullivan on tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh. Funeral afterwards to Lisboney Lawn cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

Very Reverend Dean Thomas Kyne

St. Mary’s Nursing Home, Shantalla Road and formerly of An Spideál and Limnaugh, Corrandulla. Reposing at Naughton’s Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin today from 4. Removal at 7 to Cill Einde Church, An Spideál. Mass for Very Reverend Dean Thomas Kyne on tomorrow Monday at 1 followed by burial in the church grounds. Family flowers only, by request.