Death Notices Sunday 31st December, 2017

Noel Finneran

Chapelpark, Clontuskert Ballinasloe and formerly of Coolfree, Taughmaconnell, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s funeral home, Ballinasloe tomorrow Monday from 5 until 7. Private removal on Tuesday to St. Augustine’s Church, Clontuskert, Ballinasloe to arrive for mass for Noel Finneran at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, Roscommon University Hospital.

Mary Frances Conroy nee Lynch

Kilkeedy, Tubber, Co. Clare. Reposing at Monahan’s funeral home, Gort tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Michaels Church, Tubber. Mass for Mary Frances Conroy on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kiltackey cemetery.

Kathleen Power nee Treacy

Feagh, Duniry, Loughrea and formerly of Heathlawn, Killimor, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Holy Family, Duniry. Mass for Kathleen Power on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Duniry Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Carmel Barrett nee Healy

Dún na Mara Drive, Renmore and formerly of Dunkellin Street, Loughrea. Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore tomorrow Monday from 4.30. Removal at 6.30 to the church. Mass for Carmel Barrett on Tuesday at 10. Funeral afterwards to New cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Gerard Riordan

Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing at St. Ignatius Funeral Home, Duniry tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Andrews Church, Leitrim. Mass for Gerard Riordan on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Leitrim Cemetery.

Josephine McInerney nee Donohue

Rossalia, Currenrue, Burren, Co. Clare and formerly of The Square, Gort. Reposing at St. Patrick’s Church, New Quay tomorrow Monday from 4 until 7. Mass for Josephine McInerney on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Theresa Burke nee McDermott

Mulroog East, Ballinderreen and formerly of Kevinsfort, Strandhill, Sligo. Reposing at Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara on Monday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Colman’s Church, Ballinderreen. Mass for Theresa Burke on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Drumacoo cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimer’s.

Mary Ellen Divilly

Lissacarra, Kilkerrin, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her residence, Lissacarra, Kilkerrin today from 1. Mass for Mary Ellen Divilly tomorrow Monday at 1 in Kilkerrin Church. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. House private Monday.

Margaret, also known as Peg Hynes nee Faughnan

Windfield, Newbridge, Ballinasloe and formerly of Dromod, Co. Leitrim. In her 99th year. Reposing at Cunningham’s funeral home, Newbridge tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church Newbridge. Mass for Peg Hynes on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Killyan Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Killyan Cemetery Fund.

Margaret Murphy nee McDonagh

Barr Aille, Tuam rd and formerly of Doirin Darach, Lettermore. Reposing at Lettermore Community Hall tomorrow Monday from 5 until 7. Removal on Tuesday to Tiernee Church, Lettermore, to arrive for mass for Margaret Murphy at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lettermore Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Mary Kate Geaghan nee Sheehan

Killeen, Gort. In her 98th year. Reposing at Dolan’s Funeral Home, Gort tomorrow Monday from 3 until 6. Private removal on Tuesday from her residence to arrive for mass for Mary Kate Geaghan at 12, in St. Anne’s Church Shanaglish. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private today. People are requested to attend the funeral via Robbie Marcus’s Garage and leave by Keanes Cross.

Bertie O’Toole

Arbutus Avenue, Renmore and formerly of Rialto, Dublin. Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore this evening from 5. Removal at 6.30 to the church. Mass for Bertie O’Toole tomorrow Monday at 10. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Bina Kindregan nee Fahy

Ballydavid, Athenry and formerly of Cummer. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry today from 4.30. Removal at 6.30 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Bina Kindregan tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Athenry Social Services Centre.

John Lawless

Menlo. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5. Removal at 6.30 to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Coolough. Mass for John Lawless tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Menlo Cemetery.