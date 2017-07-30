Death Notices Sunday 30th July, 2017 

Margaret also known as Peg Donoghue nee Hynes

Bunnasillagh, Caherlistrane. Reposing at Ryder’s Funeral Home, Headford this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Mary Immaculate and Saint Joseph’s Church, Caherlistrane. Mass for Margaret Donoghue tomorrow, Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.

Terry also known as Tessie Keenaghan nee Murray

Curragghavarna, Banagher, Co. Offaly and formerly of Murrays Bar, Turloughmore. Mass for Terry Keenaghan in St Rynagh’s Church, Banagher this morning at 11. Funeral afterwards to St. Rynagh’s Cemetery. House private this morning, by request.

Sadie Copeland nee Henry

Marino, New Docks Street and formerly of Tavneena, Charlestown, Co. Mayo. Reposing at her home today from 2 until 7. Removal tomorrow morning to St Augustine’s Church, Middle Street for mass for Sadie Copeland at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Tommy Feerick

Tiernascragh, Ballycrissane, Ballinasloe and formerly of Roxboro, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Dignity Chapel in Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 5 until 7:30. Mass for Tommy Feerick tomorrow, Monday at 12 in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tiernascragh. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Tess Burke nee O’Donnell

Brentwood, Essex, UK and formerly of Finnure, Kilrickle. Mass for Tess Burke today at 1 in St. Brendan’s Church, Mullagh. Funeral afterwards to Finnure cemetery.

Patrick Reidy

Tumnahulla, Currandulla and formerly of Ballyheigue, Co. Kerry. Mass for Patrick Reidy this morning at 11:30 in Our Lady of Knock Church, Lackagh. Funeral afterwards to Cregg cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.