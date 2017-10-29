Death Notices Sunday 29th October, 2017

Michael Staunton

Loughcurra, Kinvara. Reposing at his daughters residence, Loughcurra this afternoon from 4.30 until 8. Removal tomorrow Monday to St. Joseph’s Church Kinvara for Mass for Michael Staunton at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Cross cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Michael Maher

Belville Monivea, Athenry. Reposing at Sacred Heart room, adjacent to the Sacred Heart Church, Rye Hill, Monivea this afternoon from 4. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Michael Maher tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Monivea Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

James Collins

Duniry, Loughrea and formerly of Baylin, Athlone. Reposing at his residence today from 4 until 8. Mass for James Collins tomorrow Monday at 1 in Church of the Holy Family, Duniry. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Bone Marrow for Leukemia Trust Fund at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin.

Anne Vaughan nee Folan

Cardinal Cushing Road, Mervue and formerly of Claddagh. Reposing at The Holy Family Funeral Home in the grounds of Church of the Holy Family, Mervue this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to the adjoining church. Mass for Anne Vaughan tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Foundation.

Vera Ryan nee McKeown

Guilka, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Removal today to St. Mary’s Church, Skehana for mass for Vera Ryan at 1:30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Menlough. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.