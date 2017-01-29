Death Notices for Sunday 29th of January, 2017

Catherina better known as Cathy Burke Née Mannion

Palmyra Park and formerly Forster Court. Reposing at the O’ Flaherty Funeral parlour, Munster Avenue today from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Cathy Burke tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to the High Dependency Unit, University Hospital Galway.

Nancy Dooley

Gortnahoon, Cappataggle, Ballinasloe. Reposing in Kilboy’s funeral home Loughrea today from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive at St Michael’s Church Cappataggle tomorrow Monday for Mass for Nancy Dooley at 12 followed by burial afterwards in Kilrickle Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Patient Comfort Fund Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

John Naughton

Carrarea, Milltown. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam today from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Milltown. Mass for John Naughton tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilclooney Cemetery.

John Joe Quinn

Tyrone, Kilcolgan. Reposing at the Corless Funeral home Kinvara today from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Colman’s Church Ballinderreen. Mass for John Joe Quinn tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Drumacoo cemetery.

Fr. Sean Kilcoyne

Renmore and late chaplain of Bon Secours Hospital. Reposing at Aras Naofa in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore today from 4. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Fr. Sean Kilcoyne tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery, Caherlistrane.

Sr. Mary Divilly

6 Cnoc Mhuire, Ballyloughane, Renmore and formerly of Muckrush, Currandulla and Merritt Island, Florida. Reposing at Currandulla Mortuary Chapel today from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Brendan’s Church, Annaghdown. Mass for Sr. Mary Divilly tomorrow Monday at 11. Private Cremation to follow to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request, donations if desired to St. Patricks Oncology Ward, UHG.

Michael Fallon

Tarmon, Gort. Private removal today to St. Anne’s Church, Shanaglish for mass for Michael Fallon at 1. Funeral afterwards to Mount Cross Cemetery, Kinvara. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Bruce Bewell

Oldthort, Portumna. Mass for Bruce Bewell today at 11 in Dignity Chapel, Portunma Retirement Village, St. Brendan’s Road, Portumna. Funeral afterwards to Church Hill Cemetery.