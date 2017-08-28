Death Notices Sunday 28th August, 2017

Catherine better known as Kitty O’Shea

Terryland, formerly of Ballynacally, Ennis Co. Clare. Reposing tomorrow Tuesday at Christ the King Church Ballycorick, Ballynacally from 6 with prayers at 8. Mass for Catherine O’Shea Wednesday at 12.30 followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request.

Willie Greaney

Cregboy, Claregalway, formerly of Carnmore. Reposing at Síoraíocht in the grounds of the Church of the Assumption and St James, Claregalway tomorrow Tuesday evening from 4. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11, with Burial in Claregalway Cemetery. Family flowers only by request, House Private.

John also known as Jack Keady

Liosdara, Oakpark Tralee, formerly of Bahoona Rd, Spiddal. Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Matt Talbot Rd, Tralee tomorrow Tuesday from 4.15. Removal at 6.15 to St. John’s Church Tralee. Requiem Mass for John Keady will take place Wednesday at 12. Interment afterwards in The Abbey New Cemetery, Ardfert, Co. Kerry.