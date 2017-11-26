Death Notices Sunday 26th November, 2017

Neil McGhee

Loughrea and formerly of Grace O’Malley Drive, Howth, Dublin 13. Reposing at Kilboy’s funeral home Loughrea tomorrow Monday from 5 until 7. Removal on Tuesday to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea to arrive for mass for Neil McGhee at 12. Reposing again at his father’s residence, Grace O’Malley Drive, Howth, Dublin on Tuesday from 7 until 9. Burial on Wednesday at 2 in St Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton, Co. Dublin. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí and RNLI.

Brendan Connaughton

Claddagh Quay. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 6.30 to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh. Mass for Brendan Connaughton on tomorrow Monday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Tom O’Brien

Hillview Lowville Ahascragh. Reposing at Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church Fohenagh. Mass for Tom O’Brien tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killure Cemetery.

Mary Daly nee Shannon

Renmore park and formerly of Kilrush Co. Clare. Reposing at her home, Renmore Park, today from 4 until 7. Removal tomorrow Monday to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore, to arrive for mass for Mary Daly at 12. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

Michael Hogan

The Avenue Quansboro, Killimor. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre Killimor today from 4. Removal at 6 to Christ the King’s Church, Quansboro. Mass for Michael Hogan tomorrow Monday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Quansboro Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Mary Mannion

14 Parkmore Estate, Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Mary Mannion tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.