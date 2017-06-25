15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

Death Notices  Sunday 25th June, 2017 

By Reception
June 25, 2017

Time posted: 9:29 am

Mary Angela Hoosan

Marsden, England.  Reposing at the Hoosan residence, The Valley , Athenry this evening from 6.  Removal tomorrow Monday to Church of the Assumption, Athenry for mass for Mary Angela Hoosan at 2.  Burial afterwards in New Cemetery, Athenry.

Frank O’ Malley

Turlough, Rosmuc.  Mass for Frank O’ Malley this afternoon at 1:30.  Cremation tomorrow Monday at 2 in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations if desired to Rosmuc Day Centre.

Mary Foley nee Gilmore

Ballinamona Park, Tuam.  Reposing at Grogans Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6.  Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam.  Mass for Mary Foley tomorrow Monday at 2.  Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery.  House private and family flowers only, by request.

print
Death Notices
Monday – Live from Utah, Society Street Ballinasloe
Man appears in court over Barna heroin seizure
June 24, 2017
Death Notices Saturday 24th June, 2017
June 23, 2017
Deathnotices Friday 23rd June, 2017
June 22, 2017
Deathnotices Thursday 22nd June, 2017