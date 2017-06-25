Death Notices  Sunday 25th June, 2017 

Mary Angela Hoosan

Marsden, England. Reposing at the Hoosan residence, The Valley , Athenry this evening from 6. Removal tomorrow Monday to Church of the Assumption, Athenry for mass for Mary Angela Hoosan at 2. Burial afterwards in New Cemetery, Athenry.

Frank O’ Malley

Turlough, Rosmuc. Mass for Frank O’ Malley this afternoon at 1:30. Cremation tomorrow Monday at 2 in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Rosmuc Day Centre.

Mary Foley nee Gilmore

Ballinamona Park, Tuam. Reposing at Grogans Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Mary Foley tomorrow Monday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.