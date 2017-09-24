Death Notices Sunday 24th September, 2017

Nora better known as Nyna Newell nee Connelly

Sylane, Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High St. Tuam tomorrow Monday at 6. Removal at 8 to Church of the Sacred Heart, Belclare. Mass for Nyna Newell Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killower Cemetery.

Mark Bleahen

Lakefield, Clontuskert, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his home Lakefield, Clontuskert on Monday from 4 until 8. Private removal on Tuesday to St. Augustine’s Church, Clontuskert for mass for Mark Bleahen at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Eamon Dillon

21 Cois Carraig Crescent, Loughrea, formerly of Airyhill, Kylebrack, also formerly of Grallagh, Loughrea. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Care, Barrack St. Loughrea, this evening from 5. Removal at 6.30 to St. Dympna’s Church Killeenadeema. Mass for Eamon Dillon tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Martin Joe Hughes

8 Parkmore Estate, Tuam and formerly of Clogherboy Tuam. Removal from UHG Monday to Shannon Crematorium for cremation. Immediate family only, by request.

Maria Clarke nee Dillon

Gurtymadden, Loughrea and formerly of Killimor. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor today from 3 until 7. Mass for Maria Clarke tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Brendan’s Church, Mullagh. Funeral afterwards to Kilcooley Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Malachy Dolan

St. Clerans, Craughwell. Mass for Malachy Dolan this morning at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilconieron at 10:30. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, UHG.