Death Notices Sunday 24th December, 2017

By Reception
December 24, 2017

Time posted: 9:43 am

Micheál Ó Loideáin

An Gleann Mór, Carraroe, Connemara.  Reposing at his residence today, from 3 until 6.  Removal on Tuesday, St. Stephen’s Day, to Carraroe Church for mass for Micheál Ó Loideáin at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Barr A Doireadh Cemetery, Carraroe.  House private Christmas Day and St. Stephen’s Day morning and family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Bone Marrow for Leukemia Trust.

Bernard also known Bunny Joyce

Joyce’s Bar, Cleggan.  Reposing at his residence today, from 4 until 8.  Removal on Tuesday, St. Stephen’s Day, to Star of The Sea Church, Claddaghduff for mass for Bernard Joyce at 1.  Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill Cemetery.  House private on Tuesday morning, by request.

Madeline Forde nee Bugler

Hollyhill, Gurtymadden, Loughrea.  Mass for Madeline Forde this afternoon at 1.  Funeral afterwards to Kilcooley Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

