Death Notices Sunday 23rd July, 2017  

Michael Wallace

Sylane, Tuam. Reposing at his residence today from 4 until 8. Removal tomorrow Monday to Church of the Sacred Heart, Belclare for mass for Michael Wallace at 12. Funeral afterwards to Claretuam Cemetery.

Norah Flaherty nee Teahan

Claremont Park, Rahoon. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Norah Flaherty tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Mary Naughton nee Mannion

Renmore and formerly of College Road. Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to the Church. Mass for Mary Naughton tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Brendan Larkin

The Shop, Kilchreest, Loughrea. Funeral cortege to arrive today to Church of the Nativity, Kilchreest for mass for Brendan Larkin at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilchreest Old Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning, by request.

Molly Lyons nee Donoghue

Cooloo, Moylough, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Gilmores Funeral Home, Moylough tomorrow Monday from 5 until 8. Removal on Tuesday from her residence to St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough for mass for Molly Lyons at 12. Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery.

Patrick Joseph also known as Joe Galvin

Mount Mary, Ballygar. Mass for Joe Galvin today at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Ballygar. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.