Death Notices Sunday 22nd October, 2017

James also known as Jimmy Kenny

Cuar Na Lus and formerly of Briarfield, Toole and Capparattin, Donohill, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street tomorrow Monday from 4.30. Removal at 6.30 to Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke road. Mass for Jimmy Kenny Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Theresa Faller nee Fitzmaurice

Polleeny, Furbo. Reposing at St. Anthony’s Room within the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra this evening from 6.30. Removal at 8 to the church. Mass for Theresa Faller tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

John also known as Johnny Mulryan

Annagh East, Corrandulla and formerly of Woodquay. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Brendan’s Church Annaghdown. Mass for Johnny Mulryan tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Annaghdown cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Mary also known as May Finn nee Davey

St. Judes Ballinacourty Hill, Maree Oranmore. Reposing at The Pastoral Centre Maree Church this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for May Finn tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Renvyle Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Parkinson’s Association.

John O’Connor

Mountpelier Athenry. Reposing at Gardner’s funeral home, Athenry this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to The Church of the Assumption Athenry. Mass for John O’Connor tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Templemoyle cemetery, Newcastle Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Tom Meehan

Quarry Road, Menlo and formerly of Annaghdown. Reposing at his home in Menlo this evening from 5 until 8. Removal to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar tomorrow Monday for mass for Tom Meehan at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private Monday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Frank Quinn

Belair Drive, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam this afternoon from 5. Removal at 7 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Frank Quinn tomorrow Monday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

James Meehan

The Square, Dunmore. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, Dunmore this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of Our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore. Mass for James Meehan tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.