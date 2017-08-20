Death Notices Sunday 20th August, 2017

John Joe Hughes

Tullinadaly Road, Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High St., Tuam tomorrow, Monday from 6. Removal at 8 to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for John Joe Hughes on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Mary O’ Brien nee Flaherty

College Road. Reposing at The O’ Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow, Monday from 5 until 7. Removal on Tuesday to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballybane to arrive for mass for Mary O’ Brien at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private on Tuesday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to I.C.U. University Hospital Galway.

Louie O’ Leary

Formerly of Salthill. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bóthar Irwin tomorrow, Monday from 5. Removal at 6 to Church of Christ The King, Salthill. Mass for Louie O’ Leary on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Eileen Hughes nee Gilvarry

Newcastle and formerly of Forster Court and Main Street, Crossmolina, Co. Mayo. Reposing at her daughters home at 51 Upper Newcastle tomorrow, Monday from 5 until 8. Private removal on Tuesday morning to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road for mass for Eileen Hughes at 11. Removal afterwards to St. Tiernan’s Church, Crossmolina for prayers at approximately 3. Funeral afterwards to Crossmolina Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Western Alzheimers.

Margaret also know as Peggy Maybin nee Monaghan

Larahmore, Ballyglunin and formerly of Cave, Clarenbridge. Reposing at her home this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Margaret Maybin in Church of the Annunciation, Clarenbridge tomorrow, Monday at 1. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to I.C.U. at University Hospital Galway.

Norah Seery nee Mitchell

Clonellan, Ballydangan, Athlone and formerly of Menlough, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her home today from 4 until 8. Removal tomorrow morning to St. Brigid’s Church, Drum for mass for Norah Seery at 12. Funeral afterwards to Drum Cemetery. House private on Monday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

William also known as Bill Greaney

Cahernaglass, Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam. Reposing at The Sacred Heart Room adjoining Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill, Monivea this evening from 5 until 8. Removal from his home tomorrow morning to Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill for mass for William Greaney at 12. Funeral afterwards to Tobar Padraic Cemetery, Ryehill. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Tobar Padraic Cemetery Fund or Galway Hospice.

John McDonagh

Coole Park Bohermore and formerly of Shantalla. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to St. Patrick’s Church, Foster Street. Mass for John McDonagh tomorrow, Monday at 10. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Mary Dowd nee Scarry

Hymany Park, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Portiuncula Hospital Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St Michaels Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Mary Dowd tomorrow, Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

Seán McDonagh

Killeaney Road, Inis Mór, Aran Islands. Reposing at his residence in Kilronan this morning from 11. Removal tomorrow, Monday to Kilronan Church for mass for Seán McDonagh at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cill Éinne Cemetery. House private today, by request.

Pauline Feeney nee Kearns

Fahy Gardens, Loughrea. Funeral cortege to arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea today for mass for Pauline Feeney at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimer’s.