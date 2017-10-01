Death Notices Sunday 1st October, 2017

Esther Gardiner nee Flanagan

Tirellan Heights and formerly of Labane and Kinvara. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave. tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Teresa’s Church, Labane. Mass for Esther Gardiner Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Brid Lynch nee Higgins

Old Rd. Tuam and Brook Lodge Nursing Home Tuam. In her 102nd year. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High St. Tuam, tomorrow Monday from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Brid Lynch Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilbannon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent De Paul, Tuam Branch.

Richard also known as Pipe O’Leary

Tuam and formerly of Bray, Co. Wicklow. Reposing at Burns funeral home, Tuam tomorrow Monday from 6 until 8. Reposing again at Murphy’s funeral home, Bray on Tuesday from 6 until 8. Removal on Wednesday to Mount Jerome Crematorium for cremation. No flowers, by request.

Martin Creaven

Walnut Grove, St. Brigid’s, Ballinasloe and formerly of Ballintleva, Belclare, Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Sacred Heart, Belclare. Mass for Martin Creaven tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killower Cemetery.

Nora Quirke nee Maloney

Arus Mhurie Community Nursing Unit and Trinity Court, Tuam and formerly of Cloonaglasha, Tuam. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home, High St. Tuam, this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Nora Quirke tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Arus Mhuire Community CNU and Irish Wheelchair Association, Tuam Branch.