Death notices, Sunday 19th of February, 2017

Thomas Pat Feeney

Cappagh road, Barna. Reposing in the Cillín in the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen Barna tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Tom Pat Feeney Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Barna Cemetery. House private, by request.

Patrick Anthony Kinneen

Rus-en-urbe, Loughrea. Reposing in Kilboy’s Funeral Home Loughrea tomorrow Monday from 4.30. Removal at 6.30 to St. Brendan’s Cathedral Loughrea. Mass for Patrick Anthony Kinneen Tuesday at 12 followed by private cremation. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

Margaret Hynes nee Costello

Lisduff, Craughwell and formerly Lisheenkyle, Carnmore. Reposing at Suaimhneas in the grounds of Clarenbridge Church this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Roveagh Church. Mass for Margaret Hynes tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining Cemetery.

Christy Higgins

Graveshill, Kiltormer, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his son Niall’s residence in Somerset, Clontuskert, Ballinasloe today from 4 until 8. Removal tomorrow Monday to St. Patricks Church, Kiltormer for mass for Christy Higgins at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Palliative Care and Cancer Care West.

Thomas better known as ‘Topsy’ Kenny

Ballinakill Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his residence today from 12 until 8. Mass for Topsy Kenny tomorrow Monday at 1 in Meelick Church. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Sarah better known as ‘Syd’ Kelly nee Wright

The Hill, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s funeral home Loughrea today from 4 until 6. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral tomorrow Monday for mass for Syd Kelly at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount-Pleasant Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Home Dialysis Merlin Park.

Kathleen Corbett nee Flood

Glenorney, The Promenade, Salthill. Reposing at her residence today from 3 until 6. Removal at 6.30 to the Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for Kathleen Corbett tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request.

Sheila Walsh nee Keaney

Raha, Oughterard. Reposing at Aiséirí, Church Road, Moycullen today from 4 until 6:30. Funeral Cortege to arrive at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oughterard tomorrow Monday for mass for Sheila Walsh at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery. House Private, by Request.