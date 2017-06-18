Death Notices Sunday 18th June, 2017

Tom McHugh

Deerpark, Headford. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Headford tomorrow, Monday from 5:30. Removal at 8 to St Patrick and Cuana Church, Corner Chapel. Mass for Tom McHugh on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.

Patrick also known as Paddy Glynn,

Killaghbeg, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe and formerly of Leitra, Glenamaddy. Reposing at Arus Mhuir Funeral Home, New Inn this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St Michaels Church, Cappataggle. Mass for Patrick Glynn tomorrow Monday at 12. Burial afterwards in Killaan Cemetery.

Lorna Daly nee Kenny

Cloonarkin Drive, Oranmore and formerly of Bishopstown, Cork. Reposing at her residence this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Monday to Church of Immaculate Conception, Oranmore for mass for Lorna Daly at 12. Funeral afterwards to St Colemans Cemetery, Gort. House private on Monday morning. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway branch of Western Alzheimers Association.

Kathleen Murphy nee Lawless

Lower Fairhill, Claddagh and formerly of Cross St. and Bohermore. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood St. this afternoon from 4. Removal at 5:45 to St. Augustine’s Church, Middle St. Mass for Kathleen Murphy tomorrow, Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Forthill Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimers.

Mary Joyce nee Atkinson

St Brigid’s Road, Portumna. Mass for Mary Joyce this morning at 11 in St Brigid’s Church, Portumna. Funeral afterwards to Athenry New Cemetery. House private this morning, by request.

Noel Cloherty

Oughterard and formerly of Munster Avenue. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, The Claddagh. Mass for Noel Cloherty tomorrow Monday at 10. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore. No flowers, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.