Death Notices Sunday 17th September, 2017

Lillian Kerrigan nee Greaney

Castlegrove, Tuam. Reposing at her home in Castlegrove, tomorrow Monday from 5 until 8. Removal on Tuesday to St Benin’s Church, Kilbannon for mass for Lillian Kerrigan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilbannon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Sean Mannion

Kilbeacanty, Gort and formerly of Ballydotia, Belclare, Tuam. In his 98th year. Reposing at Mullins Funeral Home, Gort tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7.30 to St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty. Mass for Sean Mannion Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery, Tuam.

Joseph also known as Joe Chamberlain

Mountbellew, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Mountbellew. Mass for Joe Chamberlain tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Mountbellew.