Death Notices Sunday 16th July, 2017

Roy also known as Titch Campbell

Ruane, Creagh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his residence this afternoon from 4 until 7. Private removal tomorrow, Monday to St Michaels Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Roy Campbell on Monday at 2:30. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Mary May Madden nee Watson

Portland, Lorrha, Nenagh, County Tipperary and formerly of Killimor. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St Rhuadhans Church, Lorrha. Mass for Mary May Madden tomorrow, Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Olive Keller nee Golden

Garbally Drive, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe today from 3 until 6. Mass for Olive Keller tomorrow, Monday at 12 in St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Ballinasloe Social Services.

Maura Keeley nee Walsh

Boston, Massachusetts, USA and formerly of 31 Water Lane, Bohermore. Mass for Maura Keeley tomorrow Monday at 10:30 in St. Patrick’s Church, Forster St. Interment of ashes afterwards in New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Anthony John also known as Jack Murphy

Coscorrig Crescent, Loughrea. Mass for Jack Murphy this morning at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilchreest New Cemetery.

Peter Killeen

Colemanstown, Ballinasloe. Removal today to St. Michael’s Church, Gurteen for mass for Peter Killeen at 2. Funeral afterwards to Clonkeenkerill Cemetery. House private this morning, by request.

Thomas Killeen

Colemanstown, Ballinasloe. Removal today to St. Michael’s Church, Gurteen for mass for Thomas Killeen at 2. Funeral afterwards to Clonkeenkerill Cemetery. House private this morning by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.