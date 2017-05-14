Death Notices Sunday 14th May, 2017

Margaret Lawless nee Hanley

Castlelawn Heights and formerly Menlo and Claremorris. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothár Irwin tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Peter & Paul’s Church Coolough. Mass for Margaret Lawless Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Menlo Cemetery.

Sr. Joseph Higgins

Presentation Convent Tuam and late of Kilmovee, Mayo. Reposing at the Convent Chapel Tuam tomorrow Monday with evening prayer at 5:30. Mass for Sr. Joseph Higgins Tuesday at 11 in the convent chapel. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Patrick better known as Pa Burke

Cartoon, Schrule, Mayo. Reposing at his home tomorrow Monday from 5 until 8. Removal on Tuesday to St Patrick’s Church Kilmaine for mass for Pa Burke at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Kilmaine.

Kathleen Delaney

FanaGlas, Ballybane. Reposing at The Holy Family Funeral Home, in the grounds of The Holy Family Church, Mervue tomorrow Monday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Brigid’s Church Ballybane. Mass for Kathleen Delaney Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Michael also known as Michael Joe Farragher

Ashlawn, Bunnatubber, Corrandulla. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to adjoining Church. Mass for Michael Joe Farragher tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilcoona Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Francis better known as Frank Walsh

Renmore and formerly Knocklahard, Headford. Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7 to the Church. Mass for Frank Walsh tomorrow Monday at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to the Patients Comfort Fund, St. Patrick’s Ward U.H.G.

Michael Concannon

Aille, Barna. Reposing at The Cillín, within The Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Michael Concannon tomorrow Monday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery.

Sally Forde nee McGrath

St Mary’s Avenue, Taylor’s Hill, and formerly “The Wood” Cregmore. Reposing at Lackagh Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Mass for Sally Forde tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery.

Bridie Fahy

Cullairbaun, Athenry and formerly of Abbeyknockmoy. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of the Assumption Athenry. Mass for Bridie Fahy tomorrow Monday at 11. Cremation to follow in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin.