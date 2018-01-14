Death Notices Sunday 14th January, 2018

Mary Ellen Byrne nee Courtney

Cloonaglasha, Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High St, Tuam tomorrow Monday from 5.30. Removal at 8 to St. Conleth’s Church, Kilconly. Mass for Mary Ellen Byrne on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilconly cemetery.

Mary Fahy nee Fhanahan

Kinvara West, Kinvara. Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Patrick also known as Pat McElroy

17 Hawthorn Rd, Creagh, Ballinasloe, and formerly of Eyrecourt. Reposing at his residence tomorrow Monday from 2. Mass for Pat McElroy on Tuesday, at 2 in Meelick Church, Eyrecourt. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

John Valentine also known as Val Cummins

New Street, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Cummins Funeral Home, Ballinrobe tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church. Mass for Val Cummins on Tuesday at 1. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery. House private to family and neighbours only, by request.

Patrick Lydon

Cregg, Oughterard and formerly of Rusheenamanagh. Reposing at Walshs Funeral Home, Oughterard this evening from 5 until 6.30. Mass for Patrick Lydon tomorrow Monday at 10 in Oughterard Church. Followed by Cremation at 4 in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request.

Johnny Prendergast

The Square, Tuam. Reposing at Grogans Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Johnny Prendergast tomorrow Monday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Sarah Flanagan

Marley, Tuam. Remains arriving at Cathedral of the Assumption Tuam for mass for Sarah Flanagan tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

June Cunniffe nee Duff

Anbally, Cummer, Tuam. Reposing at her home, this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Monday to St. Colman’s Church, Corofin for mass for June Cunniffe at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Tuam Cancer Care and Galway Hospice.

Violet McCann nee Ruane

Abbey Glen, Athenry. Removal today to Church of the Assumption, Athenry for mass for Violet McCann at 2. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Athenry Cancer Care.

Nancy O’Higgins nee Folan

Tirellan Heights. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Nancy O’Higgins tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

William also known as Willie Murphy

Rockland Avenue, Ballybane and formerly of Fursey Road, Shantalla. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home this evening from 5. Removal at 7:15 to St. Augustine’s Church, Middle Street. Mass for Willie Murphy tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Forthill Cemetery. House private in Fursey Road and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Foundation.