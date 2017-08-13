Death Notices Sunday 13th August, 2017 

Margaret Walsh nee Corcoran

4 Church Street, Creagh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Portiuncula Hospital Mortuary, Ballinasloe tomorrow, Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh. Mass for Margaret Walsh on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Frank Mullan

Carragh Hill, Salthill. Reposing at his home today from 4 until 7. Removal tomorrow, Monday to the Church of Christ the King, Salthill for mass for Frank Mullan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Peter John also known as PJ Nally

Curragh, Castlebar and late of Shrule Grove, Caherlistrane. Reposing at The Coady Funeral Home tomorrow, Monday from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of The Holy Rosary, Castlebar. Mass for Peter John Nally on Tuesday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Seán O’ Donnell

McDara Road, Shantalla. Reposing at The O’ Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Seán O’ Donnell tomorrow, Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Ballybay Cemetery, Ballybay, Co. Monaghan.

Tony Keady

Frenchfort, Oranmore. Requiem mass for Tony Keady in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore today at 2. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery. Family home private and no flowers by request. Donations, if desired, to Make A Wish Foundation.

Matthew Coleman

Manchester and Caherlissakill, Monivea, Athenry. Reposing at The Sacred Heart Room adjoining Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill, Monivea this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Matthew Coleman tomorrow, Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Monivea Cemetery. House private, by request.

Deirdre Dolan nee Cassidy

Kilquine, Craughwell and formerly of Tuam. Reposing at her residence this evening from 5 until 8. Arriving at St. Killian’s Church, Ballymana tomorrow, Monday for mass for Deirdre Dolan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killogilleen Cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Teresa Moggan nee Tierney

Cloonaglasha, Tuam. Mass for Teresa Moggan in St. Conleth’s Church, Kilconly today at 1. Funeral afterwards to Kilconly Cemetery.