Death Notices Sunday 12th November, 2017

Michael Egan

Ballymara Milltown, Tuam. Reposing at Burns funeral home Tuam tomorrow Monday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Joseph’s Church Milltown. Mass for Michael Egan on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Moylough cemetery. House strictly private, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

John Birch

Ballagh Menlough Ballinasloe and formerly of Devon England. Service will be held in St. Mary’s Funeral Home Menlough tomorrow Monday from 6. Removal on Tuesday to Shannon Crematorium for private cremation at 2.

Martin Connaire

Aille, Loughrea. In his 101st year. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema. Mass for Martin Connaire tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Father Tomás Kiggins

St. Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Roxboro, Kilchreest and Nakuru, Kenya, IMU, Dublin. Reposing at St. Patrick’s Kiltegan all day today. Removal at 5:30 to St. Patrick’s Chapel, Kiltegan. Mass for Father Tomás Kiggins tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to the Society Cemetery.

John Moran

Inchaquin, Headford and formerly of Ballycushion, Shrule, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford this evening from 5 until 7. Removal from his home to St. Mary’s Church, Claran tomorrow Monday for mass for John Moran at 1. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery. House private tomorrow Monday morning and family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, UHG.

Seán Mellody

Ballinamona, Menlough, Ballinasloe and formerly of Guilka, Menlough. Reposing at Mannion’s Funeral Home, Abbeyknockmoy this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Skehana. Mass for Seán Mellody tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Menlough Cemetery.

Bridie Power nee Copperwhite

Whitestrand Road, Salthill. Reposing at her home today from 4 until 6. Removal tomorrow Monday to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh for mass for Bridie Power at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private on Monday by request.

John also known as Johnny Shiel

Grange, Kilnadeema, Loughrea. Private removal today to St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema for mass for Johnny Shiel at 1. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.