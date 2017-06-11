15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Death Notices Sunday 11th June, 2017

June 11, 2017

Brian Staunton

Cregg, Craughwell and formerly of Grattan Road.  Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell tomorrow Monday from 5.  Removal at 8 to St Killian Church, Ballymana.  Mass for Brian Staunton on Tuesday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Killogilleen Cemetery.  No flowers, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

James also known as Ginger McHugh

Dublin Road, Tuam.  Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High St., Tuam today from 5.  Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam.  Mass for James McHugh tomorrow Monday at 12:30.  Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Winnie Greaney nee Qualter

Loughgeorge, Claregalway.  Reposing at Síoraíocht in the grounds of the Church of the Assumption and St James, Claregalway today from 2:30.  Removal at 5 to adjoining church.  Mass for Winnie Greaney tomorrow Monday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. House private, by request.

Marion Conneely

Kilbricken, Rosmuc and Santry, Dublin.  Removal from her residence to Rosmuc Church today for mass for Marion Conneely at 1:30.  Funeral afterwards to Kilbricken Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

