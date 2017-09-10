Death Notices Sunday 10th September, 2017

Josie Sheáin Jack MacDonncha

Carna. Reposing at his home this evening from 5, with rosary to be recited at 9. Reposing at Mylottes funeral home, Carna tomorrow Monday from 4. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Carna tomorrow Monday at 8. Mass for Josie Sheáin Jack MacDonncha Tuesday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Moyrus cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Catriona Maher nee Cantwell

Monalee Heights, Ballymoneen Rd and formerly of Henry Street. Arriving at St. Nicholas Collegiate Church, Lombard St on Tuesday for funeral service for Catriona Maher at 11. Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

John Finnerty

Corbally, Cummer, Tuam. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5 until 7. Arriving at St Brendan’s Church Corrandulla for Mass for John Finnerty tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Mattie also known as William Higgins

The Glade and formally of Coshla, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5.30. Removal to The Church of the Assumption, Athenry at 8. Mass for William Higgins tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Mary Murphy nee Mannion

Runnymeade, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Mass for Mary Murphy today at 12 in St. Cuan’s Church, Ahascragh. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery.

Tom Moran

Lusmagh, Banagher, Co. Offaly. Reposing at his home this afternoon from 2. Removal at 7 to St. Cronan’s Church, Lusmagh arriving for prayers at 8. Mass for Tom Moran on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilmachunna Cemetery, Lusmagh. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Rwanda Missions.

Margaret Reilly nee Lally

Ballyskeagh, Monivea, Athenry. Mass for Margaret Reilly this afternoon from 2 in Sacred Heart Church, Monivea. Funeral afterwards to Monivea Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.