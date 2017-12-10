Death Notices Sunday 10th December, 2017

Nancy Crowe nee Delargey

Bohermore. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 6.30 to St. Patrick’s Church, Foster St. Mass for Nancy Crowe on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. House private, by request.

Michéal Brennan

Mount Mary, Ballygar. Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home, Ballygar this evening from 5 until 8. Removal from his residence tomorrow Monday to arrive for mass at 12 in St. Mary’s Church Ballygar. Funeral afterwards to Kilbegnet cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Portiuncula Patient Care Fund.

Philomena Tannian nee Quinn

Ashfield Castleblakeney Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Peter and Paul Mortuary Chapel Ballymacward this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to adjoining church. Mass for Philomena Tannian tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killahawn Cemetery.