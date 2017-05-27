Death Notices Saturday May 27th, 2017

Mai Mannion

Bowling Green, Galway. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Augusine’s Church, Middle St. Mass for Mai Mannion on Monday at 10. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to The Galway Hospice Foundation.

Margaret McGeown

Glenbhán, Ballybane. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue today from 4:30 until 6. Removal from her home on Monday to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballybane for mass for Margaret McGeown at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore.

Mary Martin nee Súilleabháin

Moher, Ballinasloe and formerly of Kilbricken, Rosmuc. Mass for Mary Martin in St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe today at 2:30. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. House private, by request.

John also known as Seán Finnerty

Killasolan, Mountbellew and Sonas Nursing Home, Cloverhill, Co. Roscommon. In his 90th year. Mass for Seán Finnerty today at 12 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Peter Burke

England and formerly of Gortnamona, Headford. Mass for Peter Burke today at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Headford. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.