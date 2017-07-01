Death Notices  Saturday July 1st, 2017 

Lena Clarke nee Salmon

Main Street, Eyrecourt. Reposing at her residence tomorrow, Sunday from 6. Removal at 8:30 to St. Brendan’s Church, Eyrecourt. Mass for Lena Clarke on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilcooley Cemetery.

Breege O’Shaughnessy nee Callanan

Rimerush, Gort. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home Gort this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Breege O’Shaughnessy tomorrow Sunday at 12 in St. Attracta’s Church, Kiltartan. Funeral afterwards to Kiltartan Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Kevin Cummins

2 Hillcrest Way, Lucan, Co. Dublin. Reposing at his residence in Hillcrest today from 3 until 8. Removal tomorrow Sunday to St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough for mass for Kevin Cummins at 1. Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Caroline Evelyn also known as Evvy Jordan

Pinewood Crescent, Loughrea. Mass for Evvy Jordan today at 11 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit, Loughrea.