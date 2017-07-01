15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Valerie Hughes

Valerie Hughes

Death Notices  Saturday July 1st, 2017 

By Reception
July 1, 2017

Time posted: 9:51 am

Lena Clarke nee Salmon

Main Street, Eyrecourt.  Reposing at her residence tomorrow, Sunday from 6.  Removal at 8:30 to St. Brendan’s Church, Eyrecourt.  Mass for Lena Clarke on Monday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Kilcooley Cemetery.

Breege O’Shaughnessy nee Callanan

Rimerush, Gort.  Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home Gort this evening from 6 until 8.  Mass for Breege O’Shaughnessy tomorrow Sunday at 12 in St. Attracta’s Church, Kiltartan.  Funeral afterwards to Kiltartan Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Kevin Cummins

2 Hillcrest Way, Lucan, Co. Dublin.  Reposing at his residence in Hillcrest today from 3 until 8.  Removal tomorrow Sunday to St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough for mass for Kevin Cummins at 1.  Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.

Caroline Evelyn also known as Evvy Jordan

Pinewood Crescent, Loughrea.    Mass for Evvy Jordan today at 11 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations if desired to St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit, Loughrea.

print
Death Notices
HSE working with council amid fresh controversy over Shantalla helipad
June 30, 2017
Death Notices Friday 30th June, 2017
June 29, 2017
Deathnotices Thursday 29th June, 2017
June 28, 2017
Deathnotices Wednesday 28th June, 2017