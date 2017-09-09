Death Notices Saturday 9th September, 2017

Mary Murphy nee Mannion

Runnymeade, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her residence today from 4 until 7. Mass for Mary Murphy tomorrow Sunday at 12 in St. Cuan’s Church, Ahascragh. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery.

Tom Moran

Lusmagh, Banagher, Co. Offaly. Reposing at his home tomorrow Sunday from 2. Removal at 7 to St. Cronan’s Church, Lusmagh arriving for prayers at 8. Mass for Tom Moran on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilmachunna Cemetery, Lusmagh. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Rwanda Missions.

Margaret Reilly nee Lally

Ballyskeagh, Monivea, Athenry. Reposing at Sacred Heart Chapel of Rest, Monivea this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Margaret Reilly tomorrow Sunday at 2 in Sacred Heart Church, Monivea. Funeral afterwards to Monivea Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Mary Teresa McDonagh nee Donoghue

Coolfin, Abbey, Loughrea. Reposing at The Hibernian Funeral Home, Portumna today from 2. Removal at 5 to Church of the Assumption, Abbey. Mass for Mary Teresa McDonagh tomorrow Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Teresa’s Special School, Creagh, Ballinalsoe.

Mary Kate Gavin

Killascobe, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Mass for Mary Kate Gavin today at 12:30 in St. Mary’s Church, Menlough. Funeral afterwards to Killascobe Cemetery.