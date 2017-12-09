Death Notices Saturday 9th December, 2017

Philomena Tannian nee Quinn

Ashfield Castleblakeney Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Peter and Paul Mortuary Chapel Ballymacward tomorrow Sunday from 6. Removal at 8 to adjoining church. Mass for Philomena Tannian on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killahawn Cemetery.

Thomas also known as Tom Healy

Liscune, Ballymacward, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew today from 4 until 7. Removal from his residence tomorrow Sunday to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballymacward for mass for Tom Healy at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Ballymacward. House private tomorrow morning by request.

Julia Curley nee Connolly

Newtownbracklagh, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing at St. Ignatius Funeral Home, Duniry this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of the Holy Family, Duniry. Mass for Julia Curley tomorrow Sunday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Duniry Cemetery.

Liam McDonnell

formerly of Moore Street, Loughrea and Elmwood Park, Illinois, Chicago, USA. Brother of Tony McDonnell, Moore Street, Loughrea. Memorial mass for Liam McDonnell in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea this morning at 11.