Death Notices Saturday 8th July, 2017 

Paddy Newell

Carraghy, Claregalway. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel tomorrow, Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to St Brendan’s Church, Corrandulla. Mass for Paddy Newell on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery.

Betty O’ Donoghue

Formerly of Taylors Hill. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street tomorrow Sunday from 5:30. Removal at 7 to Church of Christ The King, Salthill. Mass for Betty O’ Donoghue on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Carmel Callanan nee O’ Connell

Illaunree Drive, Coolough Road and formerly of Pollough, Rosscahill. Reposing at her home tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 7 with prayers at 7:15. Removal to St Mary’s Church, Claddagh to arrive at 8:30. Mass for Carmel Callanan on Monday at 11. Burial afterwards in Killannin Cemetery, Rosscahill.

Bertie Walshe

Liscappul, Aughrim, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Ballinasloe Christian Fellowship Hall adjacent to his home in Liscappul this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. John’s Church, Ballinasloe. Funeral Service for Bertie Walshe tomorrow Sunday at 3. Interment afterwards in St. Matthew’s Church Yard, Glanloughaun, Clontuskert.

Mary also known as Maisie Frehill nee Finnerty

Kill, Kiltormer. Mass for Maisie Frehill this afternoon at 1 in St. Patrick’s Church, Kiltormer. Funeral afterwards to Kiltormer New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Team, Portiuncula Hospital.