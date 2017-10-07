Death Notices Saturday 7th October, 2017

Stephen Barrett

Hazel Park, Newcastle and formerly of Fr. Burke Road, Claddagh. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street, tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh. Mass for Stephen Barrett on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Bridie Joyce nee Lyons

Clarinbridge and formerly of Toureen, Ballindereen. Reposing at Suaimhneas in the grounds of Clarinbridge Church today from 3. Removal at 5 to Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge. Mass for Bridie Joyce tomorrow Sunday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

John Connaughton

Curragh Park, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his residence this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Sunday to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe for mass for John Connaughton at 12:15. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Thomas also known as Tommy Whyte

Lisrivish, Williamstown. Mass for Tommy Whyte today at 12 in St. Therese’s Church, Williamstown. Funeral afterwards to Carraroe Cemetery, Williamstown. Family flowers only, by request.