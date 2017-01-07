Death Notices Saturday 7th January, 2017

Stephen Curran

Fr. Griffin Road. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh. Mass for Stephen Curran Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore.

Christine Mahon nee Eillis

88 Parkmore, Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6 until 8. Funeral service for Christine Mahon tomorrow Sunday at 12 in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Tuam. Cremation service to take place at 4pm in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin.

Bridget Carry nee Brennan

14 St. Kieran’s Park, Shannonbridge, Co. Offaly. Reposing at Portiuncula Hospital Mortuary Chapel today from 3. Removal at 6.30 to St. Ciaran’s Church, Shannonbridge. Mass for Bridget Carry tomorrow Sunday at 12. Cremation service on Monday at 3.30 in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin.

Patrick also known as Patrick-Tom -Pheadair -Joe O’Malley.

20 Manor Court, Knocknacarra and formerly of Silear, Rosmuc, Acton, London and Clifden. Reposing at his daughter’s residence at 20 Manor Clourt, Knocknacarra tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 6. Removal on Monday to Church of the Incarnation, Rosmuc for Mass for Patrick O’Malley at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilbricken Cemetery. House private on Monday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Pieta House.

Padraic also known as Padraiceen Neylan

The Weir, Kilcolgan. Reposing at Suimhneas in the grounds of Clarinbridge Church this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge. Mass for Pardraiceen Neylan tomorrow Sunday at 1.30. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Isabelle McLeod

Derrycallin North, Ballinakill, Gort. Reposing at Dolans Funeral Home, Shanaglish this evening from 5. Removal at 6 to Church of Ireland, Ardrahan. Funeral service for Isabelle McLeod tomorrow Sunday at 3:30. Private cremation on Monday in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harolds Cross, Dublin.