Death Notices Saturday 6th January, 2018

Joe also know as Joseph Greaney

Glenanena, Cummer, Tuam. Reposing at St. Coleman’s room adjoining St. Coleman’s Church, Corofin tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Joseph Greaney on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice or Tuam Cancer Care.

Teresa Gilmore nee Fahy

Corrib Park, Newcastle and formerly of Shantalla. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave. tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Teresa Gilmore on Monday at 11. Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

John Greaney

Seapoint, Barna. Reposing at his home, Seapoint, tomorrow Sunday from 3 until 6. Removal on Monday to Mary Immaculate Queen Church Barna, to arrive for mass for John Greaney at 2. Funeral afterwards to Barna Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Bernie Sweeney

No. 58, Dublin Road, Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Bernie Sweeney on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery.

Sean Shea

Killaan, Woodlawn, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Aras Mhuire Funeral Home in the grounds of St. Killian’s Church, New Inn today from 4 until 7. Removal from his residence tomorrow Sunday to St. Killian’s Church, New Inn for mass for Sean Shea at 1. Funeral afterwards to Killaan Cemetery. House private on Sunday, by request.

Robert Anthony also known as Bobby Cutlar

Salthill. Reposing at the Cillín within Mary Immaculate Queen Church, Barna tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to adjoining church. Mass for Bobby Cutlar on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Foundation.

Frank Costello

Corrib Terrace, Woodquay. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 6:30 to Abbey Church, St. Francis Street. Mass for Frank Costello on Monday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Elizabeth also known at Lil Sheil nee Murphy

Carrowcrin, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea today from 4. Removal at 6:30 to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill. Mass for Lil Sheil tomorrow Sunday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, St. Brendan’s CNU.

John Michael Larkin

Tomany, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing at his home today from 3 with rosary at 7. Mass for John Michael Larkin tomorrow Sunday at 12 in Church of the Assumption, Abbey. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private tomorrow, Sunday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice and Cancer Care West. Shuttle bus service will be in operation from Curra West Golf Club and Abbey Community Centre from 3 today.