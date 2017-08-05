Death Notices Saturday 5th August, 2017 

Mary Hayes nee McNulty

Curryeighter, Cummer, Tuam and formerly of Renvrack West, Foxford, Co. Mayo. Reposing at her residence on Monday from 4 until 8. Removal on Tuesday morning at 8:45 to Church of the Assumption, Toomore, Co. Mayo for mass for Mary Hayes at 10:45. Funeral afterwards to Toomore Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Paddy Folan

Áras Chois Fharraige Nursing Home, Spiddal and Fr. Griffin Road. Reposing at The O’ Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow, Sunday from 4:30. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, The Claddagh. Mass for Paddy Folan on Monday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Bohermore Cemetery.

Dette McGuinness nee Ryan

Cloonacross, Milltown and late of Flannery’s Nursing Home, Abbeyknockmoy. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam tomorrow, Sunday from 6. Removal at 7:30 to Saint Joseph’s Church, Milltown. Mass for Dette McGuinness on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilgevrin Cemetery.

Nancy Folan nee Conroy

Fursey Rd., Shantalla and formerly of Clifden. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street tomorrow, Sunday from 4:30. Removal at 6:30 to Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Nancy Folan on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Henry F. also known as Harry Bailey

Lakelands, Dunmanway, Co. Cork and formerly of Lower Salthill, Galway. Reposing at the residence of his daughter Mary Hayes, Gurtnamuckla, Dunmanway today from 4:30 with prayers at 7:30. Mass for Harry Bailey tomorrow, Sunday at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Dunmanway. Funeral afterwards to St. Finbarr’s Cemetery, Dunmanway.

Mary Carroll nee Clarke

Newtown, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home Ballinasloe this evening from 5 until 7. Private removal tomorrow Sunday to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh for mass for Mary Carroll at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Old Cemetery.

Michael Creaven

Clogherboy, Tuam. Reposing at Burn’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6 until 8. Removal from his residence tomorrow Sunday to St. Mary’s Church, Killererin for mass for Michael Creaven at 2:30. Funeral afterwards to Killererin New Cemetery.

Kathleen Fahy nee Newell

Cummer, Tuam. Reposing at St. Colman’s Room adjoining St. Colman’s Church, Corofin this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Kathleen Fahy tomorrow Sunday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Tuam Cancer Care.