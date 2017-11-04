Death Notices Saturday 4th November, 2017

Bridie Joyce nee Walsh

Shanakeela Recess. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Oughterard tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Patrick’s Church Recess. Mass for Bridie Joyce on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballinafad New Cemetery.

Thomas also known as Tommy Campbell

6 Woodlands, Creagh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his residence this evening from 5 until 8. Private removal tomorrow Sunday to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh for mass for Tommy Campbell at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Teresa Tierney

Mausrevagh, Headford and Currandulla Nursing Home. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford this evening from 6. Removal at 8:30 to St. Patrick and Cuana Church, Corner Chapel. Mass for Teresa Tierney tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Kilcoona Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Team, UHG.

Michael also known as Miko McDonagh

Loughenroe, Ballyshrule, Portumna. Reposing at Hibernian Funeral Home, Portumna today from 4:30 until 6:30. Mass for Miko McDonagh tomorrow Sunday at 2 in Church of the Sacred Heart, Killeen. Funeral afterwards to Kilcorban Cemetery.

Delia Woods nee Moloney

Faha, Caher, Co. Clare. Reposing at Mullins Funeral Home, Georges Street, Gort this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Killanena. Mass for Delia Woods tomorrow Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Faha Cemetery.

Joan Tierney nee Conneely

Fairyfield, Parteen, Limerick and formerly of Ashe Road, Shantalla.. Arriving at Church of Christ the King, Salthill this morning for mass for Joan Tierney at 10:30. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.