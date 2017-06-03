15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Valerie Hughes

Death Notices Saturday 3rd June, 2017

By Reception
June 3, 2017

Time posted: 9:03 am

Camilla Freehill nee Finan

Kiltormer, Ballinasloe.  Reposing at Portiuncula Hospital Mortuary this evening from from 5.  Removal at 7 to St. Patricks Church, Kiltormer.  Mass for Camilla Freehill tomorrow Sunday at 1.  Funeral afterwards to Kiltormer New Cemetery.

Frank Walsh

Cloughnacava, Gort.  Reposing at Mullins Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 6.  Removal at 8 to St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty.  Mass for Frank Walsh tomorrow Sunday at 1:30.  Funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery.

Helen Mannion nee Brady

Annagh, Kilbannon, Tuam.  Removal today to St. Benin’s Church, Kilbannon for mass for Helen Mannion  at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Kilbannon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

