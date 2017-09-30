Death Notices Saturday 30th September, 2017

Mae Gannon nee Concannon

Milltown Road, Tuam and late of Graigueachullaire, Dunmore. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Mae Gannon tomorrow Sunday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore cemetery.

Joseph also known as Joe Daly

Forthbrown, Lavally, Tuam. Mass for Joe Daly today at 12 in Clonberne Church. Funeral afterwards to Clonberne Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to the Kevin Bell Trust.

Patrick also known as Pat Faherty

Glenbrack, Gort and formerly of Freeport, Barna. Reposing at Monaghan’s Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 5. Removal at 7:30 to St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Mass for Pat Faherty tomorrow Sunday at 10:30. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery, Spiddal.