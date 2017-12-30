Death Notices Saturday 30th December, 2017

Mary Kate Geaghan nee Sheehan

Killeen, Gort. In her 98th year. Reposing at Dolan’s Funeral Home, Gort on Monday from 3 until 6. Private removal on Tuesday from her residence to arrive for mass for Mary Kate Geaghan at 12, in St. Anne’s Church Shanaglish. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private on Sunday. People are requested to attend the funeral via Robbie Marcus’s Garage and leave by Keanes Cross.

Bertie O’Toole

Arbutus Avenue, Renmore and formerly of Rialto, Dublin. Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 6.30 to the church. Mass for Bertie O’Toole on Monday at 10. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Bina Kindregan nee Fahy

Ballydavid, Athenry and formerly of Cummer. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry tomorrow Sunday from 4.30. Removal at 6.30 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Bina Kindregan on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Athenry Social Services Centre.

John Lawless

Menlo. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 6.30 to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Coolough. Mass for John Lawless on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Menlo Cemetery.

Julia Monaghan nee Connolly

Kingsland, Athenry and formerly of Oakwood, Abbeyknockmoy. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 6.30. Removal at 8.30 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Julia Monaghan tomorrow Sunday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Maryfield Nursing Home, Athenry.