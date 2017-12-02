15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Death Notices Saturday 2nd December, 2017

December 2, 2017

Very Reverend Dean Thomas Kyne

St. Mary’s Nursing Home, Shantalla Road and formerly of An Spideál and Limnaugh, Corrandulla.  Reposing at Naughton’s Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin tomorrow Sunday from 4.  Removal at 7 to Cill Einde Church, An Spideál.  Mass for Very Reverend Dean Thomas Kyne on Monday at 1 followed by burial in the church grounds.  Family flowers only, by request.

 

Michael Joseph Hogan

Mullenmeehan, Ballymore, Co. Westmeath and formerly of London and Lissaniska, Killimor.  Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor tomorrow Sunday from 5:30.  Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Killimor.  Mass for Michael Joseph Hogan on Monday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

 

John Rushe

The Square, Dunmore.  Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, Dunmore today from 4.  Removal at 6 to Church of Our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore. Mass for John Rushe tomorrow Sunday at 11:30.  Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

