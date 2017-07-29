Death Notices Saturday 29th July, 2017 

Margaret also known as Peg Donoghue nee Hynes

Bunnasillagh, Caherlistrane. Reposing at Ryder’s Funeral Home, Headford tomorrow, Sunday from 6. Removal at 8 to Mary Immaculate and Saint Joseph’s Church, Caherlistrane. Mass for Margaret Donoghue on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.

Terry also known as Tessie Keenaghan nee Murray

Curragghavarna, Banagher, Co. Offaly and formerly of Murrays Bar, Turloughmore. Reposing at Eliza Lodge Nursing Home, Banagher today from 4 until 7. Mass for Terry Keenaghan in St Rynagh’s Church, Banagher tomorrow, Sunday at 11. Funeral afterwards to St. Rynagh’s Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning, by request.

Sadie Copeland nee Henry

Marino, New Docks Street and formerly of Tavneena, Charlestown, Co. Mayo. Reposing at her home tomorrow, Sunday from 2 until 7. Removal on Monday morning to St Augustine’s Church, Middle Street for mass for Sadie Copeland at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Tommy Feerick

Tiernascragh, Ballycrissane, Ballinasloe and formerly of Roxboro, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Dignity Chapel in Portumna Retirement Village tomorrow, Sunday from 5 until 7:30. Mass for Tommy Feerick on Monday at 12 in Tiernascragh Church. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Tess Burke nee O’Donnell

Brentwood, Essex, UK and formerly of Finnure, Kilrickle. Mass for Tess Burke tomorrow, Sunday at 1 in St. Brendan’s Church, Mullagh. Funeral afterwards to Finnure cemetery.

Jarlath Hogan

Lakeshore Drive, Renmore and Laught, Moylough. Mass for Jarlath Hogan today at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough. Funeral afterwards to Moylough cemetery.

Julie Anne Green

Galway and formerly of Virginia, Co. Cavan. Funeral service for Julie Anne Green in Church of Ireland, Virginia, Co. Cavan this afternoon at 2. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice or Cavan Hospice.

Patrick Reidy

Tumnahulla, Currandulla and formerly of Ballyheigue, Co. Kerry. Reposing at Lackagh Mortuary Chapel today from 4 until 6. Mass for Patrick Reidy tomorrow Sunday at 11:30 in Our Lady of Knock Church, Lackagh. Funeral afterwards to Cregg cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Agnes Connelly nee Corless

Castlehackett, Belclare, Tuam. Mass for Agnes Connelly this morning at 11 in Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph’s Church, Caherlistrane. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Charity of your choice.

Michael Fallon

Ballyeighter, Aille and formerly of Ballyduggan, Loughrea and Shanbally, Craughwell. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea today for mass for Michael Fallon at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilnadeema cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit, Patient Comfort Fund.